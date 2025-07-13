The UEFA Women’s European Championship has reached a crucial stage in Switzerland, with sixteen nations competing for the title ahead of the final on July 27th.

One of the standout fixtures this weekend takes place at the Kybunpark in St Gallen, where England meet Wales in a high-stakes all-British encounter.

Where to Watch: You can watch the England vs Wales Womens Euro 2025 match through live streaming, with BBC iPlayer and Bet365.

What time is the match?: The England vs Wales match has a start time of 8.00PM Sunday evening.

You can watch England vs Wales LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

England come into the match with renewed momentum after a strong response in midweek. Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to France in their opening game, the Lionesses bounced back with a commanding 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

That result has reignited hopes of a deep run in the tournament and placed Sarina Wiegman’s side in control of their own qualification hopes.

“It was important to show what we’re capable of,” said England forward Lauren Hemp. “We played with energy and took our chances. We want to build on that now.”

England face a Wales side still searching for their first points at a major tournament. Rhian Wilkinson’s team have lost both group matches, conceding three goals in each, and now need a highly unlikely combination of results to reach the next stage. Wales must beat England by a four-goal margin and hope France defeat the Netherlands.

Wales showed early promise in their match against France, holding the tournament favourites at 1-1 until late in the first half.

But once again, they were undone after the break. The gap in experience and squad depth has been clear, and they will need to produce a near-perfect display to avoid an early exit.

“It’s been a huge learning curve,” said Wales captain Sophie Ingle. “We’re proud to be here and we’re giving everything, even if the results haven’t gone our way.”

The Lionesses have dominated the recent head-to-head between the two sides, winning three of the last four meetings and keeping clean sheets in each of those victories.

They have not conceded a goal against Wales in their previous encounters and have registered six clean-sheet wins in a row across all competitions.

“We know what’s at stake,” said England defender Millie Bright. “Every match counts and we’re focused on finishing the group strong.”

Wales have conceded eleven goals in their last three games and remain winless in eight outings across all formats.

The challenge of turning that form around against the top seeds in the group may prove too much. England will look to take care of business and confirm their place in the knockout rounds with another confident performance.