The FIFA Club World Cup has reached its climax, with Chelsea set to face Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The tournament has featured 32 teams and a prize fund close to £100 million, with the winner to be crowned on July 13th.

Where to Watch: You can watch the Chelsea PSG match from through live streaming, with DAZN and Bet365.

What time is the match?: The Chelsea v PSG match has a start time of 8.00PM

While PSG were expected to go deep in the competition, Chelsea’s presence in the final has surprised many.

Under Enzo Maresca, the London side have won five of their six matches to reach this stage and will aim to claim their second Club World Cup title.

Chelsea’s run to the final has included wins over LAFC, Esperance Tunis, Benfica and two Brazilian clubs. It has been a solid campaign, although this will be their first real test against a top-tier European opponent.

“They’ve shown consistency, but PSG is a different level of challenge,” said former Chelsea player Joe Cole. “This is where we find out how far Maresca’s team has come.”

The head to head between these clubs remains tight. In ten meetings since 2004, Chelsea have won two, drawn five and lost three. Most of those contests were in the UEFA Champions League and often produced close, tactical battles.

PSG arrive in New Jersey with momentum after convincing knockout stage wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Their 4-0 semi-final win against Madrid was one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far.

“Not many teams outplay Madrid, but PSG did just that,” said football analyst Julien Laurens. “They were aggressive, creative and composed from the first minute.”

Luis Enrique’s side are still chasing their first Club World Cup trophy and look well placed to secure it.

Their attack continues to deliver, scoring at least two goals in ten of their last eleven matches across all competitions. The squad is full of confidence and depth, with key players delivering on the big stage.

“We are focused, we are ready,” said PSG captain Marquinhos. “This is the moment we have worked for since the start of the season.”

Chelsea’s task will be to contain PSG’s firepower while taking advantage of any lapses at the back.

Both teams have shown quality throughout the tournament, but it is PSG who enter the final as favourites with recent form and big match performances behind them.

Sunday’s final will decide more than just a title. For Chelsea, it is a chance to prove their place among the elite under a new manager.

For PSG, it could be the crowning moment of a long-awaited global breakthrough.