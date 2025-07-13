The men’s singles final at Wimbledon has shaped up exactly as many expected, with World Number One Jannik Sinner facing defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a repeat of their recent French Open showdown.

Alcaraz arrives as the favourite to lift the title for a third straight year.

Where to Watch: You can watch the Mens Final match from Wimbledon through live streaming, with BBC iPlayer and Bet365.

What time is the match?: The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match has a start time of 4.00PM on Sunday afternoon.

The Spaniard is on a 20-match winning streak at Wimbledon and has shown little sign of slowing down. Sinner is the sligt underdog to win his first Wimbledon crown and will need to reverse the result from Paris, where Alcaraz came out on top.

Sinner’s run to the final has not been without incident.

He looked in serious trouble in the early stages of his match against Grigor Dimitrov, where he lost the opening two sets before the Bulgarian retired through injury.

The Italian then produced a composed performance to defeat Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, eliminating the seven-time champion and booking his place in a Grand Slam final once again.

“I knew I had to raise my level after that early scare,” Sinner told reporters. “Against Novak, I focused on staying calm and taking my chances when they came.”

Alcaraz has been more consistent through the rounds. His only five-set match came in the first round against Fabio Fognini, but since then he has grown stronger with each appearance.

His combination of speed, creativity and court awareness continues to set him apart on grass.

“He finds a way to win even when he’s not at his best,” said commentator Tim Henman. “You can see the belief in every point he plays.”

Both players are viewed as leading figures in the next era of men’s tennis, and their growing rivalry could define the decade ahead.

Alcaraz has won all five finals he has played at Grand Slam level and carries strong momentum into Sunday’s match.

“He’s got that champion’s edge,” said former coach Darren Cahill. “Once he gets into a final, he knows how to finish the job.”

The margins between these two remain fine, but the weight of form, experience and past results give Alcaraz the slight edge heading into this high-stakes clash. A third Wimbledon title is firmly in his sights.