Accrington Stanley will welcome Everton to the Wham Stadium on Tuesday evening for a pre-season friendly. The match is scheduled for July 15 and will kick off at 7:45PM in the UK

What time is the match?: The Accrington Everton match has a kick off time of 7.45PM on Wednesday.

This meeting serves as part of both clubs’ summer preparations, though the teams arrive at different stages of their build up.

Accrington have already begun their pre season campaign, while this will be Everton’s first outing of the summer.

Accrington, who compete in England’s League Two, are looking to reset after a difficult 2024–25 season.

The club finished 21st in the table with 50 points, narrowly avoiding relegation. They have already kicked off their summer fixtures, losing 2-1 to Blackburn in their opening friendly.

John Doolan’s side have a busy schedule ahead, with four more pre-season games lined up before the League Two season begins on August 2. The match against Everton is expected to offer valuable experience against top-flight opposition.

This fixture marks the start of Everton’s summer preparations ahead of their 2025–26 Premier League campaign.

After a managerial change brought David Moyes back to the club, the Toffees ended last season on a positive note, finishing comfortably in mid table following a string of strong results.

Everton will use the Accrington fixture as an early test before heading to the United States for a summer tour. There, they will face Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United.

A final warm up match is planned before they open their league season against Leeds United on August 18.

While the gulf in divisions is clear, pre season matches often offer surprises as managers experiment with line ups and fitness takes priority.