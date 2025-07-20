Las Palmas and Brighton clash on Monday in a summer friendly, with both sides using the clash to sharpen up ahead of the new season.

Brighton began their pre season with a lively 3-1 win over Stoke City, producing the type of attacking play that carried them to an impressive eighth place finish in last season’s Premier League.

Brighton’s coaching staff appear committed to blending youth and experience, with players like Simon Adingra and Yasin Ayari linking well with the likes of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

Defensively Brighton are pretty solid, anchored by Jan Paul van Hecke, showed strong positional awareness and composure in the Stoke match.

“We want to keep our identity,” said Brighton assistant coach Andrea Maldera. “That means high energy, keeping the ball moving and pressing as a unit.”

Las Palmas come into this fixture off the back of a 0-0 draw against Orlando Pirates, which was their first friendly under new head coach Luis García.

That result marked a third straight clean sheet in friendlies, suggesting a clear focus on defensive shape and discipline.

“Clean sheets are always encouraging, especially in early games,” said García. “But we know we have to build more in the attacking phase.”

After being relegated from La Liga last season, Las Palmas are undergoing something of a rebuild.

The emphasis is on possession-based football and providing space for younger talents like Sergio Viera to emerge.

“It’s about growth and identity,” Viera said in a recent interview. “We’re not just working on defence, we’re trying to control games.”

This friendly offers Brighton a chance to test their attack against a team focused on shape and control, while Las Palmas will be aiming to show they can make an impact going forward.

Given the Seagulls’ pace and Las Palmas’ structured style, a bet on both teams finding the net could offer real value here.