Sporting Lisbon continue their pre-season with a match against newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland, as both clubs prepare for busy seasons ahead.

The Portuguese champions, who secured both the league and domestic cup last season, are already deep into their summer programme, but began on a losing note with a 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

Rui Borges side will be aiming to sharpen up quickly with key fixtures just around the corner.

A Super Cup clash against Benfica looms on July 31, followed by their league opener against Casa Pia ten days later.

With games against Sunderland and Villarreal still to come before their first competitive outing, there’s little time to waste.

“We know we’re not at our best yet, but that’s what these games are for,” said Borges after the loss to Celtic. “The objective is to be ready for the Super Cup.”

Sunderland arrive in Portugal on the back of a strong start to pre-season, having thumped South Shields 4-0 before holding Sevilla to a 1-1 draw.

The Black Cats are gearing up for their return to the Premier League after winning promotion through the Championship playoffs, where they beat both Coventry and Sheffield United.

Their preparations include a long list of friendlies, with upcoming games against Hearts, Hull, Real Betis, Augsburg and Rayo Vallecano.

Sunderland boss Régis Le Bris has been pleased with the intensity shown by his side so far.

“We’re getting stronger and more confident with each match,” the Frenchman said in a recent interview.

“You can see the players starting to believe that we belong at the top level again.”

This will be the first ever meeting between Sporting and Sunderland. The Portuguese side have lost just once in their last nine matches, while Sunderland are unbeaten in three, scoring in each of them.

Both teams are clearly building momentum, though at different stages of their development.

For Sunderland, the match serves as another test ahead of their Premier League return. For Sporting, it’s a key tune up before their competitive season begins.