Ibrox Stadium is set for another European night as Rangers host Greek side Panathinaikos in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie.

Both clubs are aiming to progress to the group stage, where major financial and sporting rewards await.

Where to Watch: You can watch the Rangers vs Panathinaikos match through Rangers TV or Bet365.

What time is the match?: The Rangers vs Panathinaikos match has a kick off time of 7.45PM on Tuesday.

Rangers come into the new season with the pressure of regaining control on the domestic front, having finished a distant second to Celtic in last year’s Scottish Premiership.

Although they haven’t lifted the league trophy since 2021, their European pedigree remains solid.

The team, now managed by Russell Martin, has bolstered the squad with eight new arrivals, including winger Oscar Cortes from Lens.

Martin commented last week, “We want competition in every position. It keeps everyone sharp and ready.”

The squad had a solid runout against Club Brugge in their only friendly so far, which ended 2-2.

Fans will be watching closely to see how the new signings adapt to the demands of European football.

Panathinaikos arrive in Glasgow with renewed ambitions after finishing second in the Greek Super League and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

The club has strengthened significantly this summer, adding experience and depth across the pitch. Rui Vitória’s side includes new faces such as Alban Lafont in goal and former Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

Vitória said in his pre-match press conference, “It’s been a long road back to this stage of the competition, and we want to stay here. Rangers are strong, but we’ve prepared well.”

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Rangers will look to make home advantage count in front of a packed crowd, while Panathinaikos aim to set themselves up for the second leg back in Athens with a strong away performance.