The World Matchplay returns to the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool this July, bringing together the top 32 darts players on the planet for one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PDC calendar.

First held in 1994, this event is the second-longest running in PDC history and forms a key leg of the sport’s coveted Triple Crown.

Where to Watch: You can watch the World Matchplay Darts matches through Sky Sports or Bet365.

What time is the match?: The first match starts at 7.15PM on Tuesday.

You can watch World Matchplay Darts LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Order of play

Tuesday’s Order of Play (22nd July) features some tantalising contests, kicking off with a Dutch derby between Gian van Veen and Danny Noppert at 19:15.

Wessel Nijman faces the experienced James Wade an hour later, with the evening’s third match seeing Stephen Bunting take on two time World Matchplay winner Gary Anderson.

Jonny Clayton rounds off the night against Mike de Decker.

19:15 – Gian van Veen vs Danny Noppert

20:15 – Wessel Nijman vs James Wade

21:15 – Stephen Bunting vs Gary Anderson

22:15 – Jonny Clayton vs Mike de Decker

All eyes are on defending champion Luke Humphries, who claimed the title last year with a commanding victory over Michael van Gerwen.

Humphries, now ranked world number one, heads a stacked line-up once again as he looks to retain the title and continue his impressive rise to the top of the sport.

Wade, a former winner in Blackpool, is relishing another run at the title.

“I’ve had some special nights at the Winter Gardens,” he told the PDC. “It’s a place where you really want to play your best.”

Stephen Bunting is another player hoping for a deep run. “It’s a dream to play on that stage. Every year I feel more comfortable,” he said during media day.

The tournament is always a standout on the darting calendar, not only for its rich history but for the special atmosphere inside the Winter Gardens.

With the world’s best in attendance, another unforgettable week of darts is in store for fans around the globe.