The fourteenth edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship continues in Switzerland, and attention turns to Stade de Genève where England meet Italy in the semi-finals.

With both sides just one step from Sunday’s final, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

There has been plenty of talk about England’s tournament so far, and their quarter final against Sweden did little to silence the critics.

The Lionesses were second-best for much of the match and needed two late goals to stay alive.

A dramatic penalty shootout followed, where England converted just three of their seven penalties yet it was somehow enough to progress.

Manager Sarina Wiegman admitted afterwards, “We didn’t play our best, and we know that. But this team never gives up.”

That resilience has defined England under Wiegman, and they’ll need a much sharper display to get past Italy. History is on their side though.

England have won four of their last five meetings with the Italians, including a 5-1 victory in February last year.

Italy arrive in Geneva looking to make their first final since 1997.

They’ve had a patchy run in the competition so far, with only two wins in four matches and a last-gasp goal required to edge past Norway in the quarter-finals.

Coach Milena Bertolini said, “We have grown into this tournament. Every match has made us stronger.”

This will be the ninth meeting between the two nations, and Italy haven’t beaten England since 2012. Still, there’s a sense of quiet belief in the Italian camp.

Midfielder Aurora Galli told reporters, “England are the favourites, but we are not here to be spectators. We’re here to win.”

If recent form is anything to go by, fans should expect action at both ends. Italy have seen both teams score in four of their last five matches.

And with seven of the eight previous meetings between these teams producing goals for each side, another open and attacking contest looks likely.