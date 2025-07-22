Two of Europe’s biggest clubs meet at the National Stadium in Singapore as Arsenal take on AC Milan in a high profile summer friendly.

Arsenal head into the new campaign once again under the shadow of near-misses.

After finishing as Premier League runners up for a second straight year and falling short in the Champions League semi-finals, Mikel Arteta’s squad has seen some important additions.

Kristoffer Nørgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Martín Zubimendi have already arrived, while a big money move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres is reportedly close to completion.

Even without their new forward options, Arsenal looked sharp in a recent behind-closed-doors win over Watford.

Kai Havertz is expected to start up front again, while there’s a growing buzz around teenage midfielder Max Dowman, who could be handed more minutes in this friendly.

Martin Ødegaard continues to orchestrate the attack and is set to feature in his usual creative role.

Milan are entering a transitional period with Massimiliano Allegri returning as head coach.

The Rossoneri had a tough campaign under Sérgio Conceição, finishing eighth in Serie A and missing out on European football. They also lost the Coppa Italia final, which added further pressure to change direction.

This fixture promises to be a good test for both managers.

Arteta is eager to integrate his new signings, while Allegri will be assessing what he has to work with as he attempts to restore Milan’s identity.

With attacking talent on both sides and the open nature of preseason matches, goals at both ends look likely.

The last time these two teams met was in the Europa League back in 2018, with Arsenal coming out on top over two legs.