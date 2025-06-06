You can watch the Djokovic Sinner French Open semi final tennis match through a live stream, with TnT Sports TV channel broadcasting the event.

Paris will host one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the tournament on Friday evening as world No.1 Jannik Sinner takes on Novak Djokovic in the semi finals of the French Open.

Sinner vs Djokovic : How to watch live stream

The French Open Semi Final tennis will be live streaming on TnT Sports 1 Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

The matchup pits the form player of the season against one of the sport’s all time greats, with Sinner arriving as a strong favourite to reach another Grand Slam final.

The Italian has already claimed the US Open and Australian Open titles and is aiming to continue his unbeaten run in majors this season.

Yet, the 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic is not to be dismissed easily and is priced at almost 4/1 to produce a shock win on the Paris clay.

The head to head record between the two stands at 4-4.

Djokovic held the upper hand in their early meetings, but Sinner has now won their last three encounters, indicating a changing of the guard.

Their Grand Slam history also suggests this could go all the way, with both players winning at least one set in two of their last three matches on the biggest stage.

Statistically, Sinner has been incredibly solid in Paris this year, landing over 80% of his first serves across the tournament.

Djokovic, while not quite as consistent, has brought power to his game, averaging 5.6 aces per match compared to Sinner’s 4 aces per match.

Sinner will be looking to confirm his place as the new dominant force in tennis and reach another Grand Slam final this year.

Djokovic will be out to show that his reign is far from over.

This one has the potential to go all the way.