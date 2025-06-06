You can watch the Alcaraz Musetti French Open semi final tennis match through a live stream, with TnT Sports TV channel broadcasting the event.

Carlos Alcaraz delivered his most dominant display of the French Open so far in his quarter final win over Tommy Paul, and he now looks to book his place in a second successive final with victory over Lorenzo Musetti.

How to watch French Open Tennis Semi Final streams

The French Open tennis will be live streaming on TnT Sports 1 Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

You can watch LIVE French Open Tennis in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Spanish star, who beat Alexander Zverev in a five set final last year to claim the Roland-Garros title, remains firmly on track to lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy.

Musetti has made solid progress this season, backing up his Wimbledon semi-final from last year with strong runs on clay.

He reached the last four in Madrid and Rome, though in the latter tournament, he was beaten in straight sets by Alcaraz.

That 6-3 7-6 defeat in Rome highlighted the gap between the pair, and Musetti faces a difficult task if he is to turn the tables in Paris.

Alcaraz has won six of his seven previous matches against Musetti, with four of those coming on clay and five of the wins in straight sets.

The defending champion has lost only once in his last 21 matches on the surface, underlining his dominance.

While he has dropped sets in three of his last four matches in Paris, he has still looked the more complete player throughout the fortnight.

Musetti, for his part, has needed four sets to win each of his last three matches and may struggle to contain Alcaraz’s power and variety.

The Spaniard has only been broken seven times across his five matches in this year’s tournament, and that control could prove key again.

Musetti may have moments, but Alcaraz is expected to take control and move into another French Open final.