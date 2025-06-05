A mouthwatering match up is on the cards tonight at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart as reigning Nations League champions Spain take on 2021 winners France for a place in Sunday’s final.

Spain edged past the Netherlands in a thrilling quarter final, drawing 5-5 on aggregate and progressing with a 5-4 win on penalties.

How to watch Spain vs France streams

The Nations League football will be live streaming on Amazon Prime Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

France were also pushed to the limit, recovering from a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Croatia with a 2-0 win in Paris before holding their nerve in another 5-4 shootout victory.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are riding high on confidence and momentum. They are unbeaten in 18 matches, and their recent games have been full of action, with all of their last five fixtures seeing at least three goals.

Both teams have scored in each of Spain’s last four outings, and they have won six of their last nine meetings with France.

France have shown flashes of their quality but are still finding form hard to come by.

Didier Deschamps continues to grapple with finding the right formula, and while Les Bleus have started the scoring in seven of their last nine matches, they may not be able to match Spain over ninety minutes.