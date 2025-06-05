A place in the Womens 2025 French Open final is on the line as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka prepare to renew their compelling rivalry for a 13th time.

These two powerhouses of the women’s game have delivered drama on many occasions, and their latest meeting promises to be no different.

How to watch Swiatek vs Sabalenka semi final stream

The French Open tennis semi final will be live streaming on TnT Sports 1 Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

World No.1 Swiatek is bidding to continue her dominance in Paris, where she’s already a three time champion.

The Pole has become synonymous with clay court excellence and will be looking to reach her fourth straight final at Roland Garros, where she’s chasing a fifth career Grand Slam title overall.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has looked imperious throughout this year’s tournament, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set.

The Belarusian, already a two-time Australian Open champion and former US Open winner, is targeting her first ever French Open final and is arguably playing some of the best clay court tennis of her career.

Swiatek holds an 8-4 edge in the head to head record, but Sabalenka did win their most recent encounter at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati last August, proving she can overcome the world No.1 when it matters.

With both players in blistering form, this semifinal has all the ingredients of a Grand Slam classic.