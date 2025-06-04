You can watch the Djokovic Zverev French Open tennis match through a live stream, with TnT Sports TV channel broadcasting the event.

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are set to clash in a blockbuster quarterfinal at Roland Garros, with both players entering the match in strong form.

How to watch French Open Tennis Quarter Final streams

The French Open tennis will be live streaming on TnT Sports 1 Channel in the UK. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

Zverev, who has won four of his last five matches, is enjoying a solid campaign in Paris.

He overcame a slight stumble against Jesper de Jong in the second round after dropping the first set before regaining control.

Comfortable wins against Tien and Cobolli followed, and a mid-match retirement from Griekspoor saw the German advance with minimal energy spent.

Zverev will also take confidence from pushing Carlos Alcaraz to five sets in last year’s final, where he led 2-1 before ultimately falling short.

Djokovic is operating on another level once again.

The 24 time Grand Slam champion has strung together eight consecutive victories, including a title run in Geneva last week.

He has yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year, and looks somewhat back to his imperious best.

His straight sets win over Cameron Norrie in the last round, coming from 0-2 down in the second was an impressive feat.

Djokovic has also had the upper hand over Zverev at the French Open, most notably in their 2019 quarterfinal clash, which he dominated.

While Zverev has the weapons to challenge, it will likely take something special to derail the Serb’s march toward yet another Grand Slam semifinal.