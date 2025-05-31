The biggest match in European football will take centre stage this evening as PSG and Inter Milan meet in the UEFA Champions League final at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

How to watch

The PSG Inter Milan Champions League Final will be broadcast live in the UK on TnT Sports and TnT Ultimate. You can also use live streaming through Discovery+.

Incredibly, this marks the first ever competitive meeting between these two domestic French and Italian giants and what an occasion it will be. I’m really looking forward to this one.

PSG are chasing their first Champions League title, the elusive crown that has evaded them despite dominating the French Ligue 1 for the last decade.

For Inter, it’s a chance to lift Europe’s top prize for the fourth time and to erase the pain of their 2023 final defeat to Manchester City – 2/1 seems like a decent price as well – Dave James

Paris Saint Germain arrive in Germany riding the high of a sensational season.

Having already claimed the Trophee des Champions, Ligue 1, and the Coupe de France, Luis Enrique’s side could seal a historic quadruple with victory on Saturday.

They’ve won nine of their last eleven matches in Europe and appear to have finally a formula without an array of huge stars including Messi and Neymar.

Each of the last four Champions League finals played in Munich has produced a first-time winner, a sign, perhaps, that it could be PSG’s night.

Inter Milan will prove a tough side to beat.

Although their Serie A title hopes were dashed by Napoli, Simone Inzaghi’s men have enjoyed a superb European campaign, knocking out Bayern Munich and Barcelona on their way to the final.

They’ve only lost once in fourteen Champions League matches this season, and having already beaten Bayern at this very venue last month, Inter may feel a sense of comfort in Munich.

PSG may be chasing history, but Inter’s steel and European pedigree could once again shine through on the biggest stage and at 2/1 look worthy of a punt tonight.