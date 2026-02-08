Swansea City head into gameweek 31 knowing they still have work to do to secure their Championship status, yet there is also a sense that a strong run could change the outlook entirely as Sheffield Wednesday visit south Wales on Sunday.

The Swans sit 16th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but the wider picture is surprisingly encouraging.

Swansea are only eight points adrift of sixth place, which means a late push towards the play off places is not out of the question if they can finally put together a sustained run of results.

That has been the missing ingredient all season, with their longest winning sequence limited to two matches either side of New Year’s Eve.

Recent form has at least been steady. Swansea picked up their second win in three games last weekend with a convincing success away at Watford, and defensive improvements have been clear, with three of their last four victories coming alongside clean sheets.

Confidence is growing that this is a fixture they should take full advantage of.

Sheffield Wednesday arrive in dire straits.

The Owls remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship and are still struggling to climb back to zero points after an 18 point deduction plunged them into negative territory.

After 30 matches, they remain on minus seven points and appear destined for relegation to League One.

Henrik Pedersen’s side have yet to collect a Championship point in 2026 and have won just once all season.

Their attacking output has been alarmingly low, with only 18 goals scored, and their most recent strike came on Boxing Day.

Wednesday have also lost to nil in eight consecutive matches, underlining the scale of the challenge they face every week.

With Swansea showing signs of stability and Wednesday offering little resistance, this looks like a prime opportunity for the home side to move further clear of danger and keep faint play off hopes alive.