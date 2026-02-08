Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield later this afternoon. Here’s the live streaming information, TV channel and kick off time.

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at the kick off time of 4.30PM.

Liverpool sit sixth in the table and trail leaders Arsenal by 17 points, yet a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle United last weekend has reignited belief.

That result lifted Arne Slot’s side to within one point of the top five and sharpened the focus ahead of City’s visit.

Liverpool fell behind early against Newcastle before producing one of their most convincing performances of an otherwise uneven campaign.

The Reds now return to Anfield, where they are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, recording five wins and three draws.

Their long-term home record against Manchester City is equally encouraging, with just one defeat in their last 22 Premier League home meetings.

The reverse fixture ended in a 3-0 defeat at the Etihad, but Liverpool have not been beaten twice without scoring by the same opponent in a Premier League season since West Ham managed the feat in 2015-16.

With momentum building and confidence growing on Merseyside, it would be a surprise if the hosts failed to find the net this time around.

For City, the stakes remain high in a different way.

Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham last weekend, a setback that left them six points behind Arsenal in the title race. Those dropped points could prove costly as the season develops.

City did respond in midweek by sealing their place in the EFL Cup final, completing a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over Newcastle. Even so, questions remain about their away form, with only one win from their last five trips in all competitions.

Anfield has long been a challenging venue for Guardiola. He has described it as the Premier League’s toughest away fixture and the numbers back that up.

The City manager has won only once in his last ten visits in all competitions, with that solitary success coming behind closed doors.

While the title picture may lack the familiar intensity of recent seasons, Sunday’s meeting still carries huge significance. City need to keep pressure on Arsenal, after they beat Sunderland earlier in the weekend, while Liverpool are chasing a Champions League place .