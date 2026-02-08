The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will renew acquaintances on the biggest stage this Sunday night, and while memories of their dramatic Super Bowl meeting over a decade ago still linger, expectations are very different this time around.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Bet Builder Tip

Kenneth Walker III anytime touchdown scorer

Under 16.5 New England Patriots points

Mack Hollins over 24.5 receiving yards

Drake Thomas 5 or more tackles and assists

With Seattle’s defense in imposing form and their offense firing at the right time, the Seahawks look well placed to claim a convincing Super Bowl victory on Sunday night.

Seattle arrive in Santa Clara riding a wave of momentum after justifying their status as the NFC’s top seed. Mike Macdonald’s side edged out divisional rivals the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in a thrilling NFC Championship game at Lumen Field, extending their winning streak to nine games.

That victory underlined the Seahawks’ blend of resilience and explosiveness, traits that have defined their playoff run.

The Patriots, crowned AFC champions, have also enjoyed a remarkable season. Under new head coach Mike Vrabel, New England have transformed their fortunes and won 16 of their last 17 games.

Their most recent outing saw them grind out a hard-fought 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in challenging conditions, a result that showcased their defensive resolve.

The last time these two franchises met in a Super Bowl was 11 years ago, when New England claimed a 28-24 victory thanks to Malcolm Butler’s famous goal-line interception. This latest encounter, however, may not deliver the same late drama, with Seattle widely expected to assert control.

A key figure for the Seahawks has been Kenneth Walker III, who has flourished since backfield partner Zach Charbonnet suffered a season ending knee injury in the opening playoff round. Walker scored three touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers and crossed the line again early in the NFC Championship win over the Rams, making him a strong candidate to find the end zone once more.

Defensively, Seattle have been formidable.

Aside from their two battles with the Rams, the Seahawks have limited each of their last six opponents to 16 points or fewer, a run that suggests they can keep the Patriots in check. New England’s offense may find sustained drives difficult against a unit playing with such discipline and intensity.

For the Patriots, wide receiver Mack Hollins returned from injury in the AFC Championship and made an immediate impact, hauling in two key catches for 51 of the team’s 86 passing yards.

With his health restored, the big-play threat looks capable of clearing a modest receiving yardage line.

Another Seahawk to watch is linebacker Drake Thomas, who has established himself as a starter this season.

Thomas has recorded 12 tackles and assists across his first two playoff appearances and could be heavily involved again as he looks to contain New England’s running game.