Newcastle United will look to put a bruising fortnight behind them when Brentford visit St James’ Park on Saturday, with Eddie Howe’s side keen to reignite their push towards the European places.

The Magpies arrive on the back of a punishing run of results. Consecutive Premier League defeats to Aston Villa and Liverpool were followed by a heavy 5-1 aggregate loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi finals.

There was at least some relief in midweek, though, as Newcastle produced a resilient display to earn a 1-1 draw against reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

League form remains a concern. Newcastle are now three games without a win in the Premier League and sit 11th in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

With the season entering a decisive phase, Howe will be desperate to see his side build some momentum and turn performances into points.

Brentford arrive in confident mood after returning to winning ways last weekend with an impressive 1-0 victory away at Aston Villa.

That result underlined the progress made under new head coach Keith Andrews, who has enjoyed a strong start to life in charge.

The Bees sit three points above Newcastle in the standings and have won five of their last eight matches since Andrews took over.

While Brentford’s home form has been reliable throughout the campaign, it is their improvement on the road that has caught the eye, with recent away victories at Everton and Villa Park highlighting their growing belief.

Both sides see this fixture as a chance to close the gap on the European places, adding extra edge to what promises to be a competitive encounter on Tyneside.