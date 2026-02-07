The Six Nations 2026 tournament continues today as Wales and England meet this afternoon.

How to watch England v Wales live streaming Every match from the 2026 Six Nations will be shown live on BBC and ITV. Viewers can also stream games via BBC iPlayer and ITVX, while Welsh audiences can watch coverage on S4C. In Scotland, matches will be available on STV, with streaming provided by STV Player and S4C Online.

Watch England v Wales Six Nations LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

What time does England v Wales kick off?

The ENgland Wales match has a kick off time of 16.40 in the UK.

The championship, contested in its current six team format since 2000, runs through to Super Saturday on 14 March, with the opening weekend headlined by a familiar and fiercely contested fixture between England and Wales at Twickenham.

England enter the tournament as strong favourites for the opener, with bookmakers reflecting the contrasting trajectories of the two sides.

The hosts are priced as short as 1/150 to claim victory, while Wales are offered at 18/1 to defy the odds in London. It underlines the scale of the task facing Steve Tandy as he begins his first Six Nations campaign in charge.

The imbalance on the field mirrors a wider sense of unease off it for Welsh rugby. The Welsh Rugby Union is currently facing legal action following revelations that the Ospreys could cease to exist as a professional side after the 2026/27 season.

The fallout has been significant.

Public protests have taken place, while the prospect of an extraordinary general meeting has gathered momentum as clubs and supporters accuse the governing body of conflicts of interest.

On the pitch, Wales showed only fleeting signs of encouragement towards the end of 2025.

A narrow victory over Japan offered some relief, while passages of competitive rugby against New Zealand suggested there is still talent to build around.

That said, the autumn campaign was also marked by heavy defeats, including three matches conceding more than 50 points and a record home loss to South Africa.

Rebuilding is now the clear priority. Expectations are modest, with anything above the wooden spoon likely to be viewed as progress.

For Tandy, the focus will be on restoring belief, tightening fundamentals and taking gradual steps forward rather than chasing immediate results.

Against that backdrop, England v Wales may feel lopsided on paper, but the Six Nations has a long history of surprises, and Wales will hope the championship offers a platform to steady the ship.