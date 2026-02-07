Bournemouth welcome Aston Villa to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the two sides arriving in very different moods as the Premier League season enters the final third of the season.

Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa live streaming The Bournemouth Aston Villa game has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. Highlights will be available later in the evening on Match of the Day. or go inplay with bet365.

Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

AFC Bournemouth have enjoyed a sharp upturn in form after a bleak end to 2025. The Cherries went 11 matches without a win across November and December, but the new year has brought renewed belief, with three victories from their last four league outings lifting confidence around the south coast.

When is Bournemouth v Aston Villa?

The match will take place on Saturday 7 February 2026.

Bournemouth Villa Kick off time

Kick off is scheduled for 3pm (UK time) at the Vitality Stadium.

That revival has been built on discipline and momentum.

Wins over Liverpool and Wolves in recent weeks have reinforced the sense that Andoni Iraola’s side have turned a corner, and the Bournemouth boss is expected to stick with the same starting XI for a third successive match.

January additions Rayan and Alex Toth are likely to remain among the substitutes as Iraola keeps faith with a settled side.

Aston Villa arrive searching for a response after their Premier League title challenge took a hit. Defeat to Brentford last weekend left Unai Emery’s side seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, a gap that now feels significant at this stage of the campaign.

Villa’s recent league form has been stuttering, with two defeats in their last three matches damaging momentum.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss at home to ten-man Brentford was particularly costly and has left the Midlands club glancing over their shoulder as Manchester United and Chelsea close in behind them in the race for Champions League qualification.

The January transfer window brought movement rather than late drama for Villa. Douglas Luiz and Tammy Abraham both returned to the starting lineup against Brentford following their comebacks, while Leon Bailey was introduced after the break following his loan spell at Roma.

All three remain in contention to feature again, as does Amadou Onana, who was surprisingly named on the bench last time out.

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns and will back their recent momentum to carry them through another stern test. Villa, by contrast, know they cannot afford further dropped points if they are to keep their title ambitions alive.