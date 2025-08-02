Championship club Stoke City FC will be playing a pre season friendly encounter against Premier League side Burnley at the Bet365 Stadium.

The kick off time of the match is set at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is set at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

Championship side Stoke City FC will be facing newly promoted Premier League club Burnley in a pre season friendly encounter at the home of the former, Bet365 Stadium.

The 2024-25 Championship season was a horrendous affair for coach Mark Robins and his team.

Not only did the team fail to secure promotion to the top flight of English football, but they also registered their lowest second tier finish since being relegated from the Premier League. Stoke City finished in eighteenth position on the Championship charts in the previous season.

Mark Robins has a good record of playing in the Championship, it remains to be seen what he can make of this Stoke City side that recorded the second-lowest amount of goals scored in the Championship in the 2024-25 season.

The pre season has also been a sort of rollercoaster ride for the Potters; in the four matches they have played until now, they have won and drawn one each, and lost the other two.

Unlike Stoke City, Burnley have managed to secure promotion back to the Premier League after just one season in the Championship.

The Clarets finished second on the league charts, only missing out on the top spot on goal difference to Leeds United.

Coach Scott Parker will now be aiming to keep his team in the top flight without them suffering their fate from the last two times they have played in the Premier League.

Burnley have played two friendlies up to now, they drew 2-2 the one against Shrewsbury Town; the match against Huddersfield Town ended in a 2-0 victory for the Clarets.