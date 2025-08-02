Premier League club Nottingham Forest and Championship side Birmingham City will be contesting the Trevor Francis Memorial Match at the home of the latter, St. Andrews.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live in the United Kingdom on BluesTV, Forest TV and in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The match will kick off on Saturday, 2 August 2025 at 3:00 pm BST.

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham City LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

This season’s Trevor Francis Memorial Match, held in honour of the legendary Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest forward, will be contested between these two very clubs at the home of the Blues, St. Andrews.

Nottingham Forest have had a dismal pre season campaign so far; they have not won any of the games they have contested.

The only goal they scored in this period was in the match against fellow Premier League side Fulham, which the Tricky Trees lost 3-1.

Goalless draws against Monaco, Chesterfield and Estoril followed the loss against Fulham.

After the Trevor Francis Memorial Match, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will have to face Fiorentina and Al-Qadsiah in further friendlies before the 2025-26 Premier League season commences in mid-August.

Things have been better on the Blues front.

Birmingham City have won three and lost three of the six pre-season friendlies they have participated in so far.

The match against Nottingham Forest will be the final one of the pre-season campaign for Chris Davies’ men before they play their first Championship game on 9 August against recently relegated side Ipswich Town.

Looking at the recent history between the clubs, with the Blues going winless against the Tricky Trees in any of their last four competitive meetings, a win for Nottingham Forest or a draw can be predicted.