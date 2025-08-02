Premier League club Leeds United continue their build up to the new Premier League season and will host La Liga club Villarreal in a pre season friendly encounter at their home, Elland Road.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on the official Leeds channel, LUTV and in play with Bet365 in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

After playing out a 0-0 draw against rivals Manchester United at the Strawberry Arena in Sweden, the Whites have won two games on the trot: the first, against SC Verl, was won by a margin of 4-1; the second, played against Paderborn, was won 3-0.

After the game against Villarreal, Leeds will still have to face AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before the 2025-26 Premier League season commences.

Coach Daniel Farke will be looking to have a strong pre season before the 2025-26 Premier League season commences in mid August.

Having achieved promotion to the top-tier after a 2024-25 season in the Championship, the primary goal of Farke’s men in this season will be to stay up in the top flight.

Villarreal ended the 2024-25 La Liga season on a high note, winning all of their last six fixtures to secure qualification to the Champions League.

The pre season has not been fulfilling for the Yellow Submarines.

The club from Spain started their pre season campaign with 3-3 and 2-2 draws against FC Basel and St. Gallen, respectively, before falling to Sporting Lisbon and Genoa.

The match against Real Oviedo, played on the same day as that against Genoa, resulted in a 0-0 draw.

Coach Marcelino would look back to get the Yellow Submarines back to winning ways before the new La Liga season commences in mid August.



The match against Leeds will provide a perfect opportunity to achieve this goal.

After this fixture, Villarreal will still have three more friendlies to play, one each against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Real Oviedo.