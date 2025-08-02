Premier League club Sunderland will be facing off against La Liga side Real Betis in a pre season encounter at the Stadium of Light.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on SAFC Live and on Bet365 in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

Sunderland have gained promotion to the top flight of English football after being absent from it for eight years, and will be looking to stay up in the same division in the 2025-26 season as well.

This pre season will provide a great preparation ground for the club as they aim to achieve their goals for the next season.

The Black Cats have gone heavy on the transfer market in an attempt to make sure that they don’t suffer the fate of clubs like Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton, and have managed to secure the services of players like ex-Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen man Granit Xhaka.

With such additions to their squad, Sunderland will be looking forward to a very good 2025-26 League campaign; however, the pre-season has not been up to the mark.

In the six matches that Regis Le Bris’ men have played, they have won and drawn only two. They lost three straight games. The solitary win came against South Shields by a margin of 4-0.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini secured with Betis Europa League qualification for the 2025-26 season via the League standings.

The end of the season was heartbreaking for the Heliopolitanos; they lost the Europa Conference League final 4-1 to Premier League club Chelsea.

Real Betis, in their two pre-season friendly encounters so far, have secured one draw and one win. The draw was a 1-1 affair against Coventry City; the win came against Cordoba by a margin of 4-3.