Blackpool will raise the curtain on the 2025–26 League One season with a home fixture against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road this Saturday.

The Tangerines are aiming to improve on last season’s ninth-place finish and have made some shrewd moves in the transfer market to boost their promotion hopes.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports+ Football in the UK or you can watch live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Blackpool v Stevenage match is at 3.00PM BST on August 2nd, Saturday.

You can watch Blackpool v Stevenage LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Niall Ennis, who impressed on loan last term, has joined permanently, while the arrivals of George Honeyman and Fraser Horsfall add experience and steel to Steve Bruce’s side.

Blackpool head into their League One opener on the back of a solid pre-season campaign.

The Pool picked up wins against AFC Fylde and West Bromwich Albion before being held to consecutive draws by Salford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Stevenage are preparing for their third consecutive season in League One following their promotion from League Two in 2022–23.

Under Alex Revell, the Stevenage will be aiming to build on last season’s 14th place finish and establish themselves as consistent contenders in the top half of the table.

Young forward Chem Campbell arrives from Wolves, while Jordan Houghton and Saxon Earley join from Plymouth to bolster the midfield and defence.

Stevenage’s previous three visits to Bloomfield Road have yielded one draw and two defeats.