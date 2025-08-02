Norwich City host Dutch side NAC Breda at Carrow Road in their final pre season friendly, just a week before they kick off their Championship campaign against Millwall.

It’s a significant moment for new head coach Liam Manning, who now gets a proper look at his first choice squad in front of a home crowd.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Canaries TV in the UK or you can watch live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Norwich City v NAC Breda match is at 3:00PM BST on August 2nd, Saturday.

After weeks of rotation, closed-door matches and split squad outings, this is as close to the real thing as it gets before the serious business begins.

That early July 3-1 win over Northampton behind closed doors feels like a different world now.

Fans are back in the stands, and with thousands expected in NR1, there’s a sense of anticipation building.

It may not have the electric buzz of opening day, but for supporters eager to see how the new regime is shaping up, it’s the first real glimpse in person.

Norwich fans have been following the club’s Dutch tour from afar, with live streams and updates, but this is a chance to assess the progress first hand.

With limited transfer activity and few new faces expected, this is largely the squad Manning will be leaning on when the season begins.

For NAC Breda, the occasion is equally special. Around 1,500 of their fans are expected to travel returning the favour after Norwich made the same trip last week.

Dutch journalist Jurre van Wanrooij called it a “once in a lifetime” match for Breda, and ticket demand from their travelling support suggests it means just as much to them.