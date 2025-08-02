The opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership continues at Fir Park on Sunday as Motherwell host Rangers in what promises to be an early test for both sides.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports in the UK or you can watch live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Motherwell v Rangers match is at 5:30PM BST on August 2nd, Saturday.

You can watch Motherwell v Rangers LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Motherwell head into the new campaign under fresh leadership, with Danish manager Jens Bert Askou replacing Michael Wimmer.

Early signs under Askou have been encouraging, the Steelmen have gone unbeaten in their four warm up games, with three wins and a draw.

That positive momentum was maintained in a recent 1-1 draw with German outfit Hertha Berlin, where Motherwell showed resilience and attacking intent.

While their pre season form has been solid, this fixture represents a serious step up.

Rangers arrive in Lanarkshire with renewed belief.

Russell Martin’s return to the club as manager has been met with optimism, and he’s made an immediate impact.

The team is unbeaten in competitive action so far, including an impressive 3-1 aggregate win over Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifying.

That result will have boosted confidence heading into the domestic season, as the Gers aim to challenge Celtic at the top.

The Ibrox club also boasts a dominant recent record at Fir Park.

Rangers have won five of their last six away meetings with Motherwell and will be confident of extending that streak.