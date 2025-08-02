Burton Albion and Mansfield Town begin their 2025/26 League One campaigns on Saturday afternoon at the Pirelli Stadium, with both sides eager to put last season’s struggles behind them.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports+ Football in the UK or you can watch live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Burton v Mansfield match is at 3:00PM BST on August 2nd, Saturday.

You can watch Burton v Mansfield LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Burton narrowly avoided relegation last term, finishing 20th and securing survival only in the penultimate round thanks to a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic.

It marked the second consecutive season they ended up just above the drop zone, with their best finish in the last five years being 15th.

Supporters will be hoping for a much improved showing this time around under returning boss Gary Bowyer, who is targeting greater consistency.

Mansfield, who placed 17th, were only marginally better off and also experienced a tough campaign.

The Stags showed glimpses of promise in pre season, winning their opening three friendlies, though their form dipped slightly with a defeat and two draws.

Encouragingly, they ended last season with back to back competitive wins, scoring seven goals across those matches.

Away form remains a concern for the visitors.

They managed just one win from their final 11 games on the road last season, suffering six losses in that stretch.

Burton’s home matches last season were frequently entertaining, with both teams scoring in 11 of their last 13 league fixtures at the Pirelli.