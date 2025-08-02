Oldham Athletic make their long-awaited return to the Football League on Saturday, kicking off their League Two campaign with a trip to MK Dons.

After a turbulent three-year exile, the Latics will be eager to make their mark, while their hosts begin yet another season in League Two hoping to finally stop the rot.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Football Plus in the UK or you can watch live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the MK Dons v Oldham match is at 3:00PM BST on August 2nd, Saturday.

Last term was one to forget for MK Dons. A campaign that saw five different head coaches in the dugout ended in disappointment, with the club finishing 19th — just four points clear of the drop.

Their FA Cup run was also short-lived, crashing out in the first round to bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon.

New head coach Paul Warne, with four promotions already on his resume, has been tasked with steadying the ship and leading a revival. Pre season results have been underwhelming, with three straight defeats to Doncaster, Peterborough, and Stevenage raising questions about their readiness.

Warne himself has voiced concerns about the Dons’ form, and Saturday’s fixture now looks less like a banker and more like a potential banana skin.

Oldham, back in the EFL for the first time since 2022, secured promotion through the National League play offs.

Their preparations have been far from ideal with just two friendlies played, neither of which produced a goal, and a scheduled midweek game was cancelled over injury fears.

There’s no doubt the Latics are short of firepower, but that could make them more compact and tough to break down.

The Dons might have the bigger names and deeper squad, but recent form suggests they’ll struggle to impose themselves, especially against a motivated and disciplined Oldham side looking to prove they belong back in the league.