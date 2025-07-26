Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley make the trip to Meadow Lane to face Shrewsbury Town in a friendly match.

Where to watch: Shrewsbury Town vs Burnley will be available to watch on Burnley’s official website and on Bet365.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3:00 pm at Meadow Lane.

Shrewsbury Town’s decade-long stay in the Sky Bet Football League One came to an end last season as they finished bottom of the standings with 33 points.

Michael Appleton took the reins from Gareth Ainsworth with nine matches to go and 14 points away from safety, but the change in manager could not help Salop secure survival.

Shrewsbury have shown clear intent in getting back to League One as they have signed seven new players in this transfer window, including Manchester United’s Elyh Harrison.

The hosts head into Saturday’s clash against Burnley on the back of a 5-2 loss to Bolton Wanderers in a pre-season friendly.

Burnley take a split squad to this game as they have another friendly to be played against Huddersfield Town at the same time.

Scott Parker’s men missed out on the Championship title last season on goal difference despite finishing the campaign level on points with Leeds United. However, they were able to return to the Premier League after a year-long hiatus.

The Clarets will aim to ensure survival next season in the top flight and will not hope for a reversal of Vincent Kompany’s campaign.

Ten summer signings have arrived so far, and they are ready to make an impact in the pre-season games.

Burnley returned to training at home turf earlier this week following a warm-weather camp in Portugal. However, they did manage a 1-0 closed-door victory over Fleetwood Town before the journey.

Burnley’s split squad are set to unite for the upcoming friendly contests against Stoke City and Lazio.

They hope to come away unscathed using the right momentum to gear up for their Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur on August 16.

Parker will miss Zeki Amdouni for the contest as he is sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.