Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City will take on each other in a pre-season friendly, in preparation for the forthcoming season.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Premier Sports 2 and Wolves TV in the United Kingdom, and on Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is 3 pm BST, on 26 July 2025, Saturday.

On Saturday, an all-Midlands fixture takes place as Championship side Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers take on each other in their preparations for the forthcoming season.

Stoke City have had a difficult start to their pre-season, with losses coming against Shrewsbury Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

The Potters first win of the pre-season came in their fourth game against Crewe Alexandria, when Bosun Lawal and new addition Sorba Thomas turned around the match after Mark Robins’ men went down 1-0 courtesy of a Josh March penalty.

The match against Wolverhampton Wanderers will precede their final match of the pre-season against Burnley, before the new Championship season starts on August 8.

The Old Gold will have to settle into life without the presence of star players Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, both of whom left over the summer.

Sasa Kalajdzic’s only goal wasn’t enough to win the game for the Wolves against Santa Clara, as they lost 2-1, and then they featured in a stalemate against Burnley, where Jorgen Strand Larsen’s solitary strike was equalised by Jacob Bruun Larsen of the Clarets.

The match against Stoke City will be Wolves’ final pre season fixture against an English side, as they next take on Lens from Ligue 1, and then Girona and Celta Vigo from Spain’s La Liga.