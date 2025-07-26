Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham will contionue their pre season at the Estádio de São Luís in Portugal.

Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham will be competing against each other in a pre-season friendly encounter ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Tricky Trees have indeed had a tricky start to their pre-season campaign, with draws against League Two club Chesterfield and Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Both matches were stalemates, as the Garibaldi failed to find the back of the net on either occasion.

Nuno Espirito Santos’ men will look to regain their scoring touch in the fixture against Fulham.

Further on in their pre-season campaign, Nottingham Forest will face Estoril, Birmingham City, Fiorentina and SPL club Al-Quadisiya.

The Morgan Gibbs-White saga isn’t showing any sign of ending, and with his inclusion in the team sheet a matter of utter doubt, the Tricky Trees will be depending on their other players.

Although Gibbs-White did make an appearance against Monaco, which ended in a draw.

Fulham, heralded by gaffer Marco Silva, himself a compatriot of Santos, will enter into the match on the back of two victories on the trot; one against Aberdeen and the other against West Bromwich Albion.

Both of these wins came in matches played behind closed doors.

The Cottagers, who have, as if yet, not made any new addition to their team over the summer, and Lecomte’s signing not yet completed, manager Marco Silva will have to rely on his squad from the previous season, of which he will have the entirety available at his disposal, with no injury concern plaguing the team.

Seeing the recent results of the two clubs, it becomes difficult to predict a result. However, the Cottagers have prevailed over the Tricky Trees in five out of six encounters since 2022; Fulham also completed a double over Nottingham Forest in the 2024-25 Premier League season.