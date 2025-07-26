Premier League side Sunderland will be facing Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian, a.k.a. Hearts, in a friendly fixture at the home stadium of the latter, Tynecastle Park.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Hearts TV through pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The kick-off time of the match is at 3 pm BST on Saturday, 26 July 2025.

Sunderland, who will be playing their first Premier League season in eight years, will be full of enthusiasm as they head into the new season with a team of youths, and the match against Hearts will serve as a test for evaluating these players before they go on to face the best of England, and the world.

The pre season has been quite fulfilling for the Black Cats up to now: draws against Gateshead and Sevilla, a win against South Shields and a solitary loss against Sporting Lisbon in four friendlies are quite a good start.

Regis Le Bris’ men will have a further five friendlies at their disposal to gain a good run of form heading into the 2025-26 Premier League season.

After a challenging 2024-25 season under three different managers, Scottish side Hearts have found somewhat of a rhythm with their new manager Derek McInnes; they have won all of their first four matches in the 2025-26 Scottish League Cup, scoring sixteen goals and getting scored against just once.

Summer signings Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga have both impressed; both of them scored in the 4-0 thrashing of Dumbarton.

This victory came on the back of another 4-1 victory of the Hearts in their first meeting with the Sons in their first match of the season.

The match against Sunderland on Saturday will be the final friendly played by McInnes’ men before the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership gets underway with a match against Aberdeen.