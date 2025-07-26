Premier League club Liverpool and Serie A team AC Milan will be contesting against each other in a pre season friendly, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong.



Where to watch: The match will be available to watch live on LFCTV in the UK

When to watch: The match between Liverpool and AC Milan will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 26 July 2025.

The reigning Premier League champions, heralded by Dutch boss Arne Slot, have made a host of additions to their squad over the summer which aim at bolstering their already formidable team.

These signings include names like Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremy Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekiteke and Florian Wirtz.

Slot has already handed the previous three their Reds’ debut against Preston North End; fans will be waiting to see Wirtz and Ekiteke in a Reds’ shirt for the first time in the match against Milan.

AC Milan, the Italian giants who did not have a great 2024-25 season, have made some interesting additions to their team, mostly aimed at bolstering their midfield.

Samuele Ricci has signed from Torino and made his debut against Arsenal in the previous friendly.

He will be partnered by Luka Modric, who joins from Real Madrid after a decade-long tenure at the Los Blancos.

With Rafael Leao being linked with a move out of the San Siro, and Tijjani Reijnders and Théo Hernandez having already left, AC Milan will have an uphill task of rebuilding their squad.



Massimiliano Allegri, who has rejoined the Milan team after eleven years, will have a great job at hand in making Milan play European football again, after they missed out on continental competitions in the 2025-26 season, a consequence of their woeful 2024-25 season. Incidentally, the Rossoneri have already lost to Arsenal 1-0 in their previous friendly; however, they did win 6-5 in the penalty shootout.

Both teams will be entering the fixture looking to test their new signings against top professionals, and with recent results in sight, a win for the English outfit seems to be on the cards.