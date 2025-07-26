Premier League clubs Everton and AFC Bournemouth will be taking on each other as part of the Premier League summer series in New Jersey USA.

When to watch: The kick off time of Everton v Bournemouth is 9pm BST on Saturday, 26 July 2025.

This will be the first game for both teams in the series; each is scheduled to play Manchester United and West Ham United further on in this pre-season tournament.

David Moyes’ side have had a rocky start to the season; in the three pre-season friendlies that they have played, one has resulted in a win, one in a draw, and one in a loss.

David Moyes, who wanted a host of new signings going into the new season, has been provided with just one first-team addition: Thierno Barry.

Fans of the Merseyside club will be looking for higher glories this season, after their gaffer managed to lead the team out of the fear of relegation, and finish 13th on the league table.

Bournemouth completed a league double over the Toffees in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The Cherries will also be the first opponent of Everton when the new Premier League campaign starts in three weeks.

Andy Iraola and Bournemouth will be looking to play the top-class football they played last season when the team finished ninth on the league charts, their highest ever finish in the top-flight of English football.

The Cherries may be hampered by the exits of star players Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen, who, respectively, left for Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Cherries will open their new League season against the other club from Merseyside, Liverpool FC, and before that, they will be facing Real Sociedad of Spain at the Vitality Stadium.