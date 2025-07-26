Newly promoted Premier League outfits Burnley make the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend to face Huddersfield Town in a friendly match.

Huddersfield vs Burnley will kick off at 3 pm BST on 26 July 2025.

Burnley manager Scott Parker will have a split squad available for this pre-season friendly contest, with the rest going for the game against Shrewsbury Town.

The Clarets will aim to gear themselves up for the new Premier League campaign after securing promotion from the Championship season.

Parker was pleased with his players following their training camp in Portugal, which ended in a 1-1 draw with Wolves. Jacob Bruun Larsen was on target for Burnley as the honours were shared in the Algarve.

The coach said: “We’ve spent some nice time together – I always say this group is as tight as anything, it’s a great environment to work in.

“Camps like this are long; you have to fill time, and we’ve done that in a really good way.

“There’s a togetherness amongst the squad – it was vitally important last year, and it will be this season too.”

Burnley went toe-to-toe with the English second-flight champions Leeds United last season, and finished their stride level on points with The Lilywhites, at 100.

This effort helped them gain automatic promotion, and this meant a straightforward comeback for the side, which got relegated two seasons back with Vincent Kompany at the helm.

The Clarets returned to training from Tuesday this week after landing in England during the weekend.

They have a busy preseason to attend as the clash against Huddersfield Town will make way for the one versus Stoke City, ending with Lazio at Turf Moor.

Lee Grant is set to take charge of his first match on home turf as Huddersfield Town warms up for their second straight campaign in the Sky Bet Football League One.

The Terriers played some friendlies last month to test their sharpness, including a 1-0 victory over Barrow, a 1-1 draw with BSC Young Boys in Austria, and 1-0 win against Greuther Furth in Germany.

Fans expect youth players to take the pitch against Burnley as they do not want any injuries to the first team stars in a friendly match.

Huddersfield came 10th in the English third flight league standings last season, and therefore could not fight for promotion.