Premier League sides Manchester United and West Ham United will be taking on each other in their opening fixture of the friendly Premier League Summer Series.

Where to watch: The Manchester Utd vs West Ham match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League, and will also be streamed online on MUTV.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Man Utd vs West Ham match is 12 am BST on Saturday, 26 July.

Manchester United and West Ham United will be facing off against each other in preparation for the upcoming Premier League season.

Ruben Amorim, who joined the Red Devils midway last season, had a truly forgettable campaign; they finished 15th on the league table, their lowest league position since the 1973-74 season, when they were relegated.

United also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

This season, after spending quite a fortune on acquiring players like Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, fans will expect Amorim to lead Manchester United to a respectable position, and the Premier League Summer Series will serve as a testing arena for the new signings.

Cunha and Leon both shone on their debut, which came in the match against Leeds United; this fixture, however, ended in a stalemate.

The Red Devils will now be looking towards their Summer Series fixtures against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton, and the final friendly of the pre season against Fiorentina to build some much need confidence.

The scenario with West Ham United is not too different; a coach who joined midway after a shambolic period under another, and ended one place above Manchester United in the final standings.

Graham Potter has not achieved anything worthy of mention in his tenure with the Hammers as of yet.

The Hammers began their pre-season with a 3-1 victory over Swiss club Grasshoppers Club Zurich, and will be looking to win in their game against United with the help of new signings El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters.

The exit of Mohammed Kudus will inevitably leave a gap in the line-up which will have to be covered urgently.