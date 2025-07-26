Premier League team Aston Villa and Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt will be facing off as both clubs begin their three-game tour of the United States of America.

Where to watch: The Aston Villa vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will be available for viewing live on Villa TV or in play via Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Villa vs Frankfurt match is 12 am BST, on Sunday 26 July 2025.

You can watch Aston Villa vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Aston Villa have not had a strong start to their pre-season; Unai Emery’s men have lost two matches on the trot, and both have been shock defeats.

The first came at the hands of League Two side Walsall, while the next defeat was handed to the Lions by German third-tier side Hansa Rostock.

In fairness, the second half of the Hansa Rostock match did not feature the regular first eleven players of Aston Villa, and was instead played by academy products; Unai Emery will be looking to use the services of his first team in this tour of the USA.

Amid intense debates over the potential transfer of Emiliano Martinez and the injury of Ollie Watkins, who pulled out of the England squad in June owing to a thigh injury, Unai Emery could hand new signing Zepiqueno Redmond his first start for the Lions.

Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Champions League football in the 2025-26 season, after finishing third on the league charts in 2024-25 season, guided by gaffer Dino Topmoller.

The team are in red hot form, carrying over from the previous season, of which they played the last five games unbeaten; they have netted a humongous 24 goals in just three friendlies in this pre-season.

Die Adler have lost the services of Hugo Ekiteke to Liverpool, and the German side will have to make up for this loss.

The move of Ekiteke can open the doors of regular starts for Michy Batshuayi. Elye Wahi and Jonathan Burkhardt will also be looking to cement their place up front.