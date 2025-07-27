Arsenal are set to conclude their Singapore visit with a friendly clash with Premier League counterparts Newcastle United on Sunday.

Where to watch: Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be broadcast live on Arsenal.com and can be watched on Bet365 in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The Arsenal Newcastle match has a kick off time of 12:30 pm BST on Sunday, 27 July.

Arsenal started their pre-season tour with a 1-0 victory over AC Milan. Bukayo Saka’s second-half strike stood as the difference between the two sides.

Despite the win, the friendly contest hosted a penalty shootout at the end of regulation time. The Gunners lose the shootout to the Rossoneri as Marli Ellis Salmon missed his kick.

Mikel Arteta has given the fans their first glimpse of new signings like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. This was the second win of their pre-season after securing a closed-door victory over Watford.

Cristhian Mosquera can make his debut for The Gunners on Sunday after confirming his arrival from Valencia. Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber were rested in the earlier clash as the former received a slight knock and the Dutchman was still recovering from an ankle operation.

Newcastle United head into this match on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic.

The Magpies arrived in Singapore with a big question over the future of their first choice striker. Alexander Isak is reportedly unsettled and the club could soon enter the market for a big-money move regarding the Swedish striker.

Newcastle termed Isak’s absence with a minor thigh injury but the developments behind the scenes are slowly revealing themselves.

Newcastle United defeated Arsenal twice in the EFL Cup semi-finals last season as part of their triumph in the competition, which ended their 70-year-old trophy drought.

Will Osula is expected to get a start following the departure of Callum Wilson on a free transfer.

Matt Targett is predicted to line up on the left flank in defence and he will hope to fight for his position for this coming season.