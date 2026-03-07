Scotland play France in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday. The match kicks off at 14:10 GMT and will be broadcast live on BBC One, with live streaming available through BBC iPlayer.

Key Details Match Scotland vs France Competition Six Nations 2026 Date Saturday, March 7, 2026 Kick-off 14:10 GMT Venue Murrayfield, Edinburgh TV Channel (UK) BBC One Live Stream BBC iPlayer Coverage Starts 13:00 GMT

Scotland host France at Murrayfield on Saturday in a Six Nations match that could shape the outcome of this year’s championship.

The Scots began the tournament with a defeat to Italy but responded strongly by beating England to reclaim the Calcutta Cup. They followed that result with a narrow victory over Wales to remain in contention heading into the closing rounds.

A win in Edinburgh would keep Scotland firmly in the title race. The task will be demanding against the defending champions, who have beaten Ireland, Wales and Italy to move top of the table and remain in the hunt for a Grand Slam.

Scotland have selected a six-two split on the bench for the match and number eight Jack Dempsey returns after recovering from injury. Some experienced players have also been held back among the replacements as the hosts prepare for a physical contest.

France arrive with a strong record against Scotland in recent years. Les Bleus have won the last four Six Nations meetings between the sides, including a 35-16 victory in last season’s tournament.

Fabien Galthie’s team have looked powerful throughout this year’s championship. Fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is also back in the squad after injury and had already registered six try involvements earlier in the tournament.

While Scotland will hope the home crowd at Murrayfield can help them stay competitive, France’s physical approach has proved difficult for opponents to contain across the competition.

Kick-off time

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 13:00.

Pundits and former players will provide analysis and build-up ahead of kick-off.

All matches from the Six Nations are shown live across BBC and ITV platforms in the United Kingdom.

How to live stream Scotland v France

Fans can stream the match online through BBC iPlayer.

The game will be available to watch live through the BBC iPlayer website or app on smartphones, tablets and other supported devices.