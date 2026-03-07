Mansfield Town play Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round at 12:15 GMT on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1, with streaming available via discovery+ for subscribers with the TNT Sports package.

Key Details Match Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Competition FA Cup Fifth Round Date Saturday, March 7, 2026 Kick-off 12:15 GMT Venue Field Mill, Mansfield TV Channel (UK) TNT Sports 1 Live Stream (UK) discovery+ US Coverage ESPN Australia Coverage Stan Sport

Match: Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

Competition: FA Cup Fifth Round

Kick-off: 12:15 GMT

Venue: Field Mill

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Mansfield Town welcome Arsenal to Field Mill on Saturday in one of the standout ties of the FA Cup fifth round.

Watch Mansfield v Arsenal LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Nigel Clough’s side have already produced two major results to reach this stage and will attempt to deliver their biggest shock yet against the Premier League title contenders.

The League One club edged past Sheffield United in a dramatic 4-3 contest at Bramall Lane earlier in the competition. They then came from behind to defeat Burnley at Turf Moor in the fourth round to secure their place in the last 16.

Mansfield will head into the match without captain Ryan Sweeney, who is ruled out with a hamstring problem. Luke Bolton is also unavailable after suffering a calf injury during Tuesday’s goalless draw against Rotherham United.

Arsenal travel to Nottinghamshire still chasing success on multiple fronts this season. With several competitions in play, Mikel Arteta is expected to make changes to his starting line-up.

Defender Myles Lewis-Skelly misses the match through suspension after receiving two yellow cards in earlier FA Cup rounds. His absence could open the door for Marli Salmon to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, while Cristhian Mosquera may feature at right back as Ben White continues his recovery and Jurrien Timber is given a rest.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice could also be left out of the starting line-up. Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke are among the players pushing to come into the side for the trip to Field Mill.

How to watch Mansfield Town v Arsenal

Mansfield Town v Arsenal will be shown live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11:00 GMT.

Viewers in the United States can watch the match on ESPN, while fans in Australia can follow the action on Stan Sport.

The game can also be streamed online through the discovery+ website or app for subscribers with the TNT Sports package.

Mansfield Town v Arsenal kick off time

The FA Cup fifth round tie between Mansfield Town and Arsenal kicks off at 12:15 GMT on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Where is Mansfield Town v Arsenal being played?

The match takes place at Field Mill in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.