Wolves play Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round at 20:00 GMT on Friday, March 6, 2026. The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Fans can stream the game via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and discovery+.

Wolves v Liverpool key details

Match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Competition FA Cup Fifth Round Date Friday, March 6, 2026 Kick-off 20:00 GMT Venue Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton TV Channel BBC One, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate Live Stream BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, Bet365, discovery+

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool at Molineux on Friday night in the FA Cup fifth round.

The two sides meet for the second time in a matter of days after Wolves stunned Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this week.

Brazilian midfielder Andre scored a stoppage-time winner to secure a dramatic victory for Rob Edwards’ side and lift the mood around Molineux.

Wolves have now won back-to-back league matches and the recent improvement has given supporters hope that the club can still avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Liverpool’s defeat was a setback after a run of three consecutive league victories. Arne Slot’s team delivered a disappointing display and will look to respond when they return to Wolverhampton for this FA Cup tie.

This will be the third meeting between the clubs this season and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals is on the line. Wolves will take confidence from their recent success against the Reds.

Despite Wolves’ improved form, Liverpool remain one of the strongest sides in English football and will aim to avoid another defeat at Molineux.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves v Liverpool kick-off time

The FA Cup fifth-round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool kicks off at 20:00 (GMT) on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Where is Wolves v Liverpool being played?

The match takes place at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.