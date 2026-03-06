Ireland play Wales in the Six Nations on Friday, March 6, 2026. The match takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and kicks off at 20:10 GMT.

The game will be broadcast live on ITV1 and can be streamed online through ITVX.

Key Details Match Ireland vs Wales Competition Six Nations 2026 Date Friday, March 6, 2026 Kick-off 20:10 GMT Venue Aviva Stadium, Dublin TV Channel (UK) ITV1 Live Stream ITVX Coverage Starts 19:20 GMT

Wales travel to Dublin on Friday night to face Ireland in the Six Nations after a difficult start to the 2026 campaign.

Steve Tandy’s side have endured a challenging tournament so far. Heavy defeats against England and France were followed by a narrow loss to Scotland in Cardiff.

The 26-23 defeat to Scotland showed Wales still have plenty of determination, though the visitors created several chances during the match. Scotland made a number of clean breaks in the first half and winger Kyle Steyn came close to adding more tries before Welsh defenders managed to stop him.

Scotland eventually made their pressure count and Wales now face another demanding task away to Ireland. The Welsh side have not recorded a Six Nations victory at the Aviva Stadium since 2012.

Ireland enter the match with confidence after an impressive display in their previous outing. They defeated England 42-21 in Dublin, producing one of their strongest performances of the tournament.

