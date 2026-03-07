Italy play England in the Six Nations on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The match takes place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and kicks off at 16:40 GMT. The game will be broadcast live on ITV1, with live streaming available through ITVX.

Key Details Match Italy vs England Competition Six Nations 2026 Date Saturday, March 7, 2026 Kick-off 16:40 GMT Venue Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV Channel (UK) ITV1 Live Stream ITVX Coverage Starts 15:35 GMT

Italy have played a disruptive role in this year’s championship. They opened the tournament with a victory over Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico, pushed Ireland close in Dublin and competed strongly during their meeting with France.

The Azzurri will hope to take advantage of the pressure surrounding their opponents as they search for a first ever Six Nations win against England.

England entered the tournament among the teams expected to challenge France for the title. Results have not followed those expectations after defeats against Scotland and Ireland in their last two matches.

The break in the schedule arrived at a useful moment for Steve Borthwick’s side. England have made several changes ahead of the trip to Rome, including adjustments in the backline as they look to rediscover their attacking form.

Italy will aim to make life difficult once again in front of their home supporters. England know they need a strong response if they are to finish the championship on a positive note.

