Wrexham play Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at 17:45 UK time on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The match will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and TNT Sports 2, with streaming available via discovery+ for viewers with access to the TNT Sports package.

Key Details Match Wrexham vs Chelsea Competition FA Cup Fifth Round Date Saturday, March 7, 2026 Kick-off 17:45 UK time Venue Racecourse Ground, Wrexham Stadium Capacity 12,600 TV Channel (UK) BBC One, TNT Sports 2 BBC Coverage Starts 17:30 TNT Coverage Starts 17:00 Live Stream (UK) discovery+

Wrexham welcome Chelsea to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday evening in a fifth-round FA Cup tie that has drawn plenty of attention.

The Welsh club have risen rapidly since the takeover led by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Their progress through the leagues has captured wide interest and this meeting with one of England’s biggest clubs presents another major moment for the team and its supporters.

Phil Parkinson’s side head into the match in good form in the Championship. Wrexham sit sixth in the table after securing three straight wins against Ipswich, Portsmouth and Charlton.

Goals have flowed for the Dragons during that run. Defensive issues remain a concern on home soil, with only bottom club Sheffield Wednesday conceding more goals at home in the division.

Wrexham have already produced one major FA Cup moment this season. They knocked out Nottingham Forest on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Racecourse Ground before beating Ipswich to reach the fifth round.

Chelsea arrive in north Wales sitting fifth in the Premier League and still competing in the Champions League. A first-leg trip to Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for next Wednesday, which could influence team selection for this cup tie.

Results in the league have varied in recent weeks. Draws with Leeds and Burnley were followed by a narrow 2-1 loss at Arsenal and an impressive 4-1 victory away to Aston Villa.

Chelsea have looked convincing in their FA Cup away matches so far. The Blues beat Charlton 5-1 at The Valley and then recorded a 4-0 win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Saturday’s fixture also carries a sense of history. Chelsea have not played an away match at Wrexham since 1982 when the teams met in the old Division Two.

Kick-off time and venue

Wrexham v Chelsea will be played at the Racecourse Ground, which has a capacity of 12,600.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:45 UK time on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

How to watch Wrexham v Chelsea in the UK

The FA Cup tie will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BBC One, with coverage starting at 17:30.

TNT Sports 2 will also broadcast the match, with coverage beginning at 17:00.

Online streaming

Supporters can stream the game through the discovery+ website or app if they have access to the TNT Sports package.