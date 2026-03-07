Newcastle United host Manchester City at St James’ Park in an FA Cup tie that will be shown live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Supporters can also stream the match through discovery+.

Key Details Match Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition FA Cup Venue St James’ Park, Newcastle Stadium Capacity 52,758 TV Channel (UK) TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate Live Stream (UK) discovery+ Highlights Football on TNT Sports X account

Match: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Venue: St James’ Park

TV channel: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

Live stream: discovery+

Newcastle United welcome Manchester City to St James’ Park for an FA Cup tie that arrives during a busy period for both clubs.

Watch Newcastle Utd v Man City LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Magpies head into the match after a dramatic win against Manchester United on Wednesday night. Eddie Howe’s side played most of the contest with ten men but still managed to score a late winner to secure a vital result.

That victory ended a run of three Premier League defeats at St James’ Park and lifted the mood on Tyneside. The home crowd is expected to create a lively atmosphere as Newcastle look to produce another big performance.

Newcastle have already faced City several times in recent months. They recorded a 2-1 home win in the Premier League earlier in the campaign but later lost both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final before suffering a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium last month.

Howe will draw encouragement from how competitive his team remained in that league meeting in Manchester. Newcastle showed they can trouble Pep Guardiola’s side when they play with confidence.

Manchester City approach the match after dropping points at home to Nottingham Forest. Guardiola’s team led twice but had to settle for a 2-2 draw, which cost them ground in the Premier League title race.

Both clubs also have Champions League fixtures approaching in midweek. City travel to Real Madrid while Newcastle are set to host Barcelona, a factor that could influence team selection for the cup tie.

Guardiola is aiming to add another FA Cup winners’ medal to his collection. Newcastle may see the competition as a major opportunity after ending their long domestic trophy wait with last season’s EFL Cup triumph against Liverpool.

What time is the kick off?

The kick off is at 8PM on Saturday 7th March 2026.

Where is the Newcastle Man City match being played?

Newcastle United v Manchester City will take place at St James’ Park, the home of Newcastle Utd.

How to watch Newcastle United v Manchester City in the UK

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Supporters can also stream the game through discovery+ in the United Kingdom.