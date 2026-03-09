bet365 is offering a money back promotion on the 2026 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. Customers who place a £5 bet on any runner in the race will receive their stake back as a free bet if their selection loses.

The final declarations have been confirmed for Day One of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, which gets underway with the traditional curtain-raiser, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson will bid to add another success to his impressive record in the race with Old Park Star. The Seven Barrows trainer has previously won the Grade 1 contest with stars such as Altior, Shishkin and Constitution Hill, and his latest hopeful arrives with a strong reputation.

Willie Mullins fields a powerful challenge with Mighty Park and Leader d’Allier both lining up, while Joseph O’Brien’s Talk The Talk and Gordon Elliott’s El Cairos are also expected to be prominent in the betting for the two mile opener.

Ahead of the race, bet365 has introduced its popular money back promotion on the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Customers who place a £5 bet on any runner in the 2026 renewal will receive their stake back as a free bet if their selection loses.

While it is the first of 28 races staged across the four days of the Cheltenham Festival, the Supreme often produces one of the most exciting contests of the entire meeting and regularly launches the week in dramatic fashion.

A field of 12 runners has been declared for this year’s renewal and it promises to be one of the most competitive editions in recent memory. With several leading contenders closely matched in the market, the race could even go off with the betting showing around 3/1 the field.

Henderson’s Old Park Star is already a three time winner over hurdles and has proven he handles Cheltenham, while his impressive Grade 2 victory at Haydock in January suggested he could develop into a top class performer.