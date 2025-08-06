Red Bull Salzburg host Club Brugge in the third qualifying round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in Austria.

With both teams eying the step up to the Champions League phase of games, this tie promises plenty of goal mouth action.

Where to watch: The Salzburg vs Club Brugge Champions League qualifiying match will be available for viewing live on RTL Club or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Salzburg vs Club Brugge match is at 18:00PM BST on August 6th, Wednesday.

Salzburg come into the clash having eliminated Brann in the previous round with a 4-1 away win followed by a 1-1 draw at home.

But despite their successful qualification, the Austrians still carry the scars of a poor group stage showing last season, where they suffered seven defeats in eight games and conceded a tournament high 27 goals.

Their defence remains the Achilles heel for the Austrians.

Thomas Letsch’s side have been in formidable form in front of form and I think we’ll certainly see plenty of attacking threat from both teams.

Salzburg have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven Champions League outings, and their home fixtures rarely disappoint in terms of drama.

Even when they concede, which on studying the form is often more than once they’re just as capable of scoring at the other end.

Club Brugge enter European competition at this stage thanks to their second place finish in the Belgian Pro League.

They made a deep run in Europe last season, eliminating Atalanta and reaching the round of 16 before falling to Aston Villa.

Brugge’s European experience is growing, and under Nicky Hayen I feel they do look a threat to the home side tonight.

Recent continental matches involving Brugge have been lively affairs as well.

Six of their last eight Champions League games have seen both sides finding the net, and most saw three or more goals.

While their away form could probably be improved, they’ve won just two of their last nine on the road I’d consider them finding the net once more again tonight in Salzburg.